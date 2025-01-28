3 Adults, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Benton County Drive-By Shooting
The suspects in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting have been apprehended by Grandview Police and Benton County Deputies.
Around 4 PM, shots were fired at a home west of Prosser
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a car with five persons inside drove by a home in the 1700 Block of South County Line Road, and a number of rounds were fired at the home.
No one was hurt and no property damage was reported, but the resident saw a vehicle headed north from the shooting area.
A short time later, the suspect vehicle was pulled over by Grandview Police, and 3 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested. The adults are in the Benton County Jail, while the 2 youths are in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.
The vehicle was also impounded for further investigation.
