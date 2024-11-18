2nd Positive Test for Chronic Wasting Animal Disease Found in WA

A second deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, in WA State.

The deer was shot and then tested during the state's firearm season

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and even reindeer. It has been found in about half the US, but officials say there are no indications it affects humans. However, they say as a precaution it is a good idea not to consume the meat of an infected animal.

These animals can live with CWD for years before exhibiting symptoms, but once the disease advances, the animal clearly suffers issues in walking, coordination, and basic bodily functions before eventually dying.

The disease can be spread from droppings to other elk, deer, moose or reindeer. It was first observed in captive deer in Colorado in 1967, and initially diagnosed as malnutrition or starvation. It can also be spread by direct physical contact sometimes.

Now the WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife says a second white-tailed deer tested postive, it was shot during the state's recent firearms deer season. Another deer that was found dead of natural causes just north of Spokane a few months ago also tested positive.

Officials say anyone who is legally deer hunting and gets their catch needs to have the animal tested before utilizing any of its meat or parts. Officials test the lymph nodes of the animal for the disease.

WDFW and other wildlife officials in the Pacific Northwest are closely monitoring the disease, because it can wreak havoc on herds and populations of the deer, elk, moose, and reindeer, according to The Chronicle.