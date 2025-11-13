Spokane Murder Case Solved After 28 Years, Thanks to Genealogy DNA

After 28 years, a shocking rape and murder appears to be solved.

Spokane Police announce the identification of the suspect

January 3rd of 1997 Spokane Police were called to an alleyway in the 700 Block of East Pacific, in the downtown area between Division and Hamilton.

A body was found, identified as Margaret Anselmo, had sustained head trauma and there was evidence of sexual assault. The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled it as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the skull.

Spokane Detectives were not able to develop a conclusive suspect, and after a few years the case went cold.

Eventually, Officers gathered as much DNA evidence from the scene and contacted a company that deals in Forensic Genetic Genealogy in The Woodlands, Texas.

Othram,the company, was able to analyze the evidence, and a suspect was developed, Brian J. Anderson of Pend Oreille, Idaho. Using DNA and family context,Othram and volunteer genealogist Lynda Keenan of Spokane were able to determine with certainty that he was the suspect.

However, Police said he died some time ago, but now Anselmo's family has some peace knowing who the suspect was, despite him being gone.