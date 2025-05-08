24-Hour Eviction Notices Served at Grant County Homeless Camp

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has had to increase its resources devoted to policing and responding to incidents involving the Hiawatha Homeless Camp.

Eviction notices were posted on all 'dwellings 'at the camp

Thursday, we will see how many of the occupants leave as required. The GCSO posted eviction notices on about 50 campers, trailers, and other vehicles that are parked at a growing homeless camp about ten miles west of Moses Lake.

It's been dubbed Camp Hiawatha because the occupants are residing on Colville Confederated Tribal Lands.

Wednesday morning, accompanied by an Official from the Tribe, Deputies posted 24-hour eviction notices on all the units. They have to be gone by Thursday, or they will face criminal charges.

Over the last few years, the camp has been the site of a growing number of incidents involving drugs, violence, and other crimes. A number of theft and other related cases have been traced back to the camp. There were also a number of vehicle fires that created wildland risks.

The occupants were reminded in the eviction notices that moving to the popular Sand Dunes Recreation Area near the lake itself is also not an option. Ordinances prohibit occupying or camping in those areas as well.

