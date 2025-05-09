21 Violent Armed Drug Traffickers Will Face Federal Charges in WA

Investigations began in October of 2024, as Federal agents were looking into persons moving drugs and guns.

Investigators have confiscated a lot of drugs and guns

The US Attorney's Office in Spokane says 15 indictments with dozens of charges have been levied against the 21 persons, who were involved in criminal activity in WA, CA, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Alabama, Texas, Nevada, and North Dakota.

According to the US Attorney:

"This 7-month long investigation has targeted violent individuals and armed drug traffickers in Spokane as well as individuals operating in what has become nothing less than an open-air drug market on Division Street downtown."

Also, the US Attorney has filed charges against an apartment complex:

"United States has filed a civil forfeiture complaint in the Eastern District of Washington against a local Spokane apartment complex located near North Central High School, which allegedly was being used to distribute illegal drugs and a place for individuals to obtain firearms.""

Agents have also seized a kilo of heroin, 16K fentanyl pills, 5.5 lbs. of fentanyl powder, 14 lbs. of meth, $60K, and 36 firearms.

The list of suspects is long, according to the US Attorney:

"Andrew Vincent Auerbach, charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking. Auerbach has a prior federal conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Daryl Edward Boone, 45, charged with Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, Possess with Intent to Distribute 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine

James M. Ferguson, 33, charged with Unlawful Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun

Jonathan Jacob Inglis, 40, pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl. On January 30, 2025, he was sentenced to 151 months in prison.

Nathan Carlson Johnson, 44, charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.

James Lelacheur, 56, charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.

Christopher Wayne O’Neal, charged with Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine. O’Neal is currently in Spokane County Jail stemming from a separate drug trafficking investigation.

Gabriella Sherif Rizkalla, charged with multiple counts of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine

Roland Dewayne Sanders, 36, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl, Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl. Sanders was on federal supervised release at the time of his offense and utilized his minor child to assist in the distribution of fentanyl.

Bernie Ray Shaw Jr., 45, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl

Courtney A. Wheeler, charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Andrew Lee Williams, charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Anthony Dale Williams, charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, multiple counts of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Distribution of Cocaine."

