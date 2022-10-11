$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello

A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns.

51-year-old suspect also arrested

It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies.

Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at a home in the 600 block of Wagon Road, the location is about a mile west of Othello High School.

Fentanyl pills (ACSO) Fentanyl pills (ACSO) loading...

During the raid, Deputies seized 2,000 fentanyl pills which were packaged and ready for sale, two rifles, ammunition, and cash. A suspect, identified as Jaime Alberto Garza of Othello was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful possession of firearm 2nd degree and possession with intent to deliver (an) illegal substance- fentanyl.

The estimated street value of the drugs is at least $20K.

Get our free mobile app

This area is the same one in September where Deputies broke up a party of more than 100 people after getting noise complaints. It was during this issue September 18th that one partygoer nearly ran over 2 Adams County Deputies trying to flee the scene, after back up and slamming into another vehicle. The driver was eventually located.