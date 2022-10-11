$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello

A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns.

  51-year-old suspect also arrested

It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies.

Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at a home in the 600 block of Wagon Road, the location is about a mile west of Othello High School.

 

Fentanyl pills (ACSO)
During the raid, Deputies seized 2,000 fentanyl pills which were packaged and ready for sale, two rifles, ammunition, and cash.  A suspect, identified as Jaime Alberto Garza of Othello was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful possession of firearm 2nd degree and possession with intent to deliver (an) illegal substance- fentanyl.

The estimated street value of the drugs is at least $20K.

This area is the same one in September where Deputies broke up a party of more than 100 people after getting noise complaints. It was during this issue September 18th that one partygoer nearly ran over 2 Adams County Deputies trying to flee the scene, after back up and slamming into another vehicle. The driver was eventually located.

