$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello
A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns.
51-year-old suspect also arrested
It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies.
Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at a home in the 600 block of Wagon Road, the location is about a mile west of Othello High School.
During the raid, Deputies seized 2,000 fentanyl pills which were packaged and ready for sale, two rifles, ammunition, and cash. A suspect, identified as Jaime Alberto Garza of Othello was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful possession of firearm 2nd degree and possession with intent to deliver (an) illegal substance- fentanyl.
The estimated street value of the drugs is at least $20K.
This area is the same one in September where Deputies broke up a party of more than 100 people after getting noise complaints. It was during this issue September 18th that one partygoer nearly ran over 2 Adams County Deputies trying to flee the scene, after back up and slamming into another vehicle. The driver was eventually located.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?