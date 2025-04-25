2024 Overdose Death Leads to Big Arrests in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Police are reporting what began as an investigation into an overdose death in late 2024 has resulted in multiple arrests.

DEA, ATF and Grant County Officers conduct raids.

Halloween of 2024 the Grant County Crime Reduction Unit, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and others began to look into the overdose death, and led to the arrest of suspect Tristan Deplichan on April 22nd. Officers also arrested another related suspect, Jose Sanchez-Cabanillas, who already had an ATF weapons open investigation.

Among the items seized in that investigation included a pound of meth, 2 firearms, and over $30,000 in cash.

Another related investigation led to the arrest of 4 more persons, a total of ten are being sought. The suspects in jail are from Moses Lake and Warden.

