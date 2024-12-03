2024 Chevy, GMC Trucks Face Tailgate Latch Issue Recall

General Motors has issued a recall affecting at least 132,000 GMC and Chevy 2024 trucks. It has to do with a tailgate issue. They're larger models, 2500 and 3500 series.

The recall affects only 2024 models

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says these vehicles are equipped with power-unlatching tailgates, which allow the tailgate to unlock electronically so it can be lowered.

GM says the electric gate release switch could potentially short-circuit due to water intrusion, causing it to unlock when the vehicle is in Park.

The NHTSA says drivers could be unaware it's unlocked, and then drive away, only to have the tailgate slam down or lower while moving.

According to USA Today:

"Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies, free of charge, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 13, 2025, the NHTSA said. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782."

The affected models include: (according to USA Today):

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD 3500

2024 GMC Sierra HD 2500

2024 GMC Sierra HD 3500

Owners of these vehicles will be receiving the notifications soon. In the meantime, they're urged to manually check the tailgate to ensure it's latched before driving the truck.