2022 Stolen Car Found Stripped, Abandoned Near Plymouth

It appears perhaps the suspect drove it for a while, then picked it like a chicken.

A stolen vehicle found stripped, abandoned

Benton County Deputies have notified the owner, and they continue to investigate the discovery of a dumped vehicle.

Deputies were called to an area on Christy Road, about a mile and a half west of Plymouth, near where I-82 crosses the river into Oregon.

Authorities said they got a report of a "suspicious vehicle" being dumped in the rural area. When they arrived they found it had been stripped of many of its parts. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Benton County back in 2022.

Anyone who may have information about this case, or other details, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

