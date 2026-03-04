The remains of an Othello man found fatally shot in Grant County have finally been identified. Now comes the difficult part.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Can Now Work the Case Differently

15 years ago, 39-year-old Jorgé Palayo-Rodriguez was found near the Potholes Reservoir by some hunters. However at that time, investigators were not able to conclusively identify him.

Previous DNA attempts were performed but did not lead to a positive ID. Now, the GCSO says newer cutting-edge tech has been able to determine the body was that of Rodriguez.

His remains are being returned to the custody of his family, and now the GCSO can begin to work the case from different angles, knowing his identification. He had been originally found November 23rd, of 2011.

Another Long-Time Homicide Victim in the Region Was ID'd in 2025

One of the hardest things for a family who has a member who goes missing, or is believed to have been the victim of a crime, is to not have closure. In December of 2025, another long-time crime victim was identified in much the same way as the Grant County Case.

In 1987 a Yakima County woman named Rosa Elia Vargas Jiminez Everts was reported missing in late summer. Then in 1988 a female body was found near the Sunnyside Dam by Parker Road. However, for decades she was unable to be linked to any missing persons report or identified.

Her former roomate was trying to locate her, Evert's family said she'd gone to CA, but apparently not as it turned out.

Then, the newer DNA was able to confirm the woman, who'd been known as Parker Doe, was in fact Everts.