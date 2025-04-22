20-foot Tall Rockslide Blocks WA Highway North of Mt. Vernon

The WSP and Skagit County Sheriff's Office says a portion of State Route (SR) 11 is closed due to a massive rock slide. (image of slide from WSP-SCAO).

The road is a popular scenic driving area

SR 11, also known as Chuckanut Drive, is in Skagit County, near Samish Bay, and a popular and busy stretch of road.

Early Tuesday morning, motorists were advised there is a huge rockslide blocking the road near Blanchard Road, near Bow, WA. The location is about 12-15 miles north of Mt. Vernon.

WSP says it will likely take quite some time to clear, workers from WSDOT North are at the location. Because of the large boulders and size of the slide, it's expected to cause numerous delays.

KIRO-TV reports the slide did not make its way further down the hill and hit heavily-used railroad tracks below the highway. No one was hurt in the early morning rockslide.

WSP reports indicate the slide is 20 feet tall in some places.