Spokane 2-Year-Old Revived with NARCAN After Exposure to Mom’s Fentanyl

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old boy narrowly avoided death on Saturday after exposure to his mother's fentanyl.

The boy was found passed out, holding his mom's drug spoon

Late Saturday night, around 10:40 PM SCSO Deputies responded to the Super 8 Motel at 2016 North Argonne about a child who was unresponsive.

The mother, identified as Micala Cameron, was found in a room with her 2-year-old son. Apparently she'd fallen asleep for a short time, and when she awoke, she found her son unresponsive, holding a spoon she admitted she'd used to help ingest some fentanyl. Other evidence of drug use was found in the room. A male suspect, 24-year old Harlan M. Jordan, was spotted leaving the room when Deputies arrived.

Cameron told Officers she and the boy were sleeping on one bed, Jordan on the other before she woke up and found the child unresponsive.

Jordan refused to answer Officer's questions, and said he was only involved because she asked him to call 911. Cameron told Officers they were just "Facebook friends."

Prior to Deputies arriving, Cameron started CPR on the boy and gave him 2 doses of NARCAN, and he began to revive when Deputies showed up. Cameron is now facing multiple drug charges. Jordan was charged with Reckless Endangerment for failing to try to render help in a dire medical emergency.

A Deputy at the scene was later taken to an area hospital after suffering from symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure, he was treated and later released. No update was made available about the condition of the boy, who is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Jordan's truck was impounded for evidence, and drug charges could be pending against him as well. The investigation continues.