2 WA Child Porn Offenders Will Like Die in Prison, Get 70 Years

In one of the most shocking cases recently of child abuse and child pornography, 2 WA state men will each spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The two were sentenced to 70 years.

Tony J. Bolen, age 44, and Casey Allen Greer, age 48, were sentenced in Spokane Federal Court on Tuesday, May 27th, for their role in a 2021 pornography operation involving a minor female girl.

According to the US Attorney's Office between October and December of 2021, the two abused the girl, recorded the incidents and distributed them. The girl had previously been molested by Greer in May of that year.

Get our free mobile app

Court documents indicated Greer used medication to ensure the girl would be compliant, Bolen instructed him to assault the girl in a certain way, record it, and send the video back to him. In one correspondence between the two, Greer mentioned the drugs he used didn't always work, and he needed a drug like chloroform to keep her from fighting him. Bolen also distributed the videos.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"Bolen and Greer both have prior Washington State convictions for Child Molestation. Because of these convictions, Bolen and Greer were required under state and federal law to register as sex offenders at the time of the above-listed offenses."

US District Judge Mary K. Dimke called their actions "horrific and heinous" in imposing the maximum sentence possible under the circumstances. Given the age of the two, it is likely they will die in prison.

READ More: back in February a 3-year hunt for a sexual predator in WA ended with his capture.