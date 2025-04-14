2 Victims Ejected From Car in George-Area DUI Rollover Crash

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a single-car rollover crash near George was alcohol-related early Sunday morning.

Two men were ejected from the vehicle.

The GCSO says 28-year-old Leovigildo Riano Vesca of George was driving his Toyota Sienna west on Beverly Burke Road just southwest of George when he lost control, and rolled the vehicle.

Vesca and his passenger, 33-year-old Carlos Rodriguez Vasquez also of George, were both ejected from the car, they were not wearing seatbelts.

Vasquez suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Vasca's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital in Quincy.

GCSO investigators said the crash was alcohol-related, no word yet of any charges being filed.

