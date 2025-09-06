Gun-Toting Spray Paint Vandals Arrested in Kennewick

A would-be graffiti 'artist' was arrested early Saturday after he was found with a firearm.

Police capture two suspects

Around 1:16 AM, Kennewick Officers responded to a witness report of malicious mischief in progress, as Police deemed it.

Officers responded to the 6900 block of West 22nd. and found numerous structures in a construction site had been freshly spray painted with gang markings.

A short time later, Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and pulled it over near West 23rd Court.

One of the persons in the vehicle, identified as 18 year old Samuel Escamilla, was being searched for weapons when he decided to try to break free and run, but he was quickly wrestled to the ground.

Get our free mobile app

Officers found he had a loaded Glock handgun in his waistband, and an extended 30-round clip. The other occupant in the car, 45 year old Alvin Guajardo, was also arrested and charged with 2nd. Degree trespass.

KPD media release KPD media release loading...

A wide variety of charges are being assembled against Escamilla.