2 Teens Caught Following Soap Lake Pot Store Burglary

The pursuit began when Grant County Deputies received an alert from an intrusion alarm at a Soap Lake pot shop.

2 teens broke into the store

Around 1:30 AM Friday morning, Deputies responded to 2020 Solutions, a pot shop on Highway 28 in the Lakeview area, an unincorporated area close to Soap Lake.

Deputies didn't see any suspects, but knew there had been a previous break-in attempt back on January 27th. They decided to stake out the area.

A few moments later, they saw two suspects in the parking lot, stuffing items into a duffle bag. A foot pursuit resulted in one 16-year-old male suspect being captured by Deputies, the boy had several packages of marijuana from the store inventory.

The second teen was able to elude the Officers, but was tracked down and located by the Department's Crime Reduction Team and caught Saturday. Both are facing charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, and second-degree theft.

They were both lodged in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center in Wenatchee.