2 Suspects Jailed in College Place Warrant, Drug Bust

A team of Walla Walla-College Place Officers apprehended a wanted suspect, sought on Oregon charges, and wound up arresting his girlfriend as well.

The suspect was sought on charges out of Union and Umatilla Counties

The Walla Walla Police Department released information about the bust, which happened December 30th.

Around 4:27 PM, Officers from the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force (WWRDGTF) located 39-year-old Demus Montez of Hermiston near SE 12th. and S. College Ave. in College Place.

Demus tried to jump into his girlfriend's car, but he was caught and taken into custody, During the altercation, the woman, identified as 37-year-old Jolene R. Pooley of Umatilla, attempted to interfere and fight with Officers.

After both were in custody, a WWPD K-9 drug dog hit on the car, and inside the task force found used drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and Pooley had prescription narcotics and suspected meth on her.

Get our free mobile app

Montez was wanted on original warrants for probation violations involving eluding law enforcement, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. He was also charged with obstruction.