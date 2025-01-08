2 Suspects Captured in Fatal Sunnyside Shooting

Tuesday afternoon, a woman was fatally shot in a car at North Ave and N. 16th. Ave in Sunnyside, now two suspects are in custody.

Sunnyside Police have captured two suspects

Police began to search the area after the woman was discovered, she was rushed to Sunnyside Hospital but died a short time later.

As Officers searched for suspects, 2 other simultaneous reports of gunfire came in, including a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of Rouse Road.

The reporting party and victim said one of the suspects ran away carrying a firearm, but the other suspect had been 'detained' by the homeowner and was awaiting the arrival of Officers.

During the initial investigation, Officers said this suspect was part of the original homicide, and was arrested. After an extensive K-9 search involving WSP, Yakima Police and County Deputies and Grandview Police, the second suspect was located and captured around 10:20 PM Tuesday night.

No other information has been released, the investigation continues.