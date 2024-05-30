2 Suspects Arrested for Violent Kennewick Assault on Teen

Kennewick Police have located and arrested a 17 and 19-year-old in connection with a violent assault.

Suspects are now in jail, and juvenile facility

KPD says the assault took place in April, a 17-year-old male victim was beaten and suffered multiple injuries. He also had a name-brand sweatshirt and shoes stolen by the suspects.

Police said the assault is believed to be connected to contact the victim had with a female who is friends with one of the suspects.

Tuesday, the 17-year-old suspect and 19-year-old Jordan Gutierrez-Godinez were located and captured in the 5500 block of Hildebrand in Kennewick, not far from Southridge High School.

KPD says the arrests were made with help from a KPD School Resource Officer and the Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT Team. Both suspects are facing assault and robbery charges, the juvenile is in the youth justice center, Godnez in the Benton County Jail.