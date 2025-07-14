2 Renewable Natural Gas Projects Go Online in Tri-Cities

A new form of energy is beginning to develop in the Tri-Cities.

Renewable natural gas comes from landfills and other sources.

A couple of milestones have been reached in two projects in Richland, according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

Renewable Natural Gas, known as RNG, can be derived from several sources, including gasses given off by landfills.

The Horn Rapids Landfill in Richland and the Lamb Weston Potato Digester are both projects with Cascade Natural Gas. Although they have different processes due to the source of the gas, their end result is the same--converting gasses given off by the digester and the landfill into safe useable natural gas.

Cascade is able to convert the methane and other 'fumes' generated by these entities into natural gas that can be used to heat and power homes.

Get our free mobile app

According to Officials and the TCAJOB, the Lamb Weston Digester project reached a milestone of providing enough natural gas to power between 1500 and 2000 homes. The project, which has been several years in the making, is a collaboration with Cascade and Florida and Ohio-based Pine Ridge RNG.

Much of the effort was in response to the Climate Commitment Act that was passed and went into effect in WA, Officials are hoping renewable natural gas will provide a powerful energy source in response to the attempts by the former Inslee Administration to get rid of it.