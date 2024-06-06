2 Prosser Suspects Arrested for Multiple Truck Fuel Tank Thefts

The Grant County Sheriff's Office was able to capture a pair of multiple vehicle theft suspects, thanks to a victim's GPS.

Wednesday's chase began near Royal City

The GCSO says a Prosser truck owner was able to provide GPS data to Deputies, who traced his stolen F-150 pickup to a rural area near Crab Creek in the Royal City area.

After arriving at the location, they spotted the Ford, missing its rear license plate, parked in a detached shed. Not far away, one of the suspects, 37-year-old J. Jesus Carreon Ramirez of Sunnyside, was located and captured.

The property owner said two men had shown up the night before with the F-150, towing a large car-hauling trailer. The GCSO also located a stolen Dodge pickup attached to a large gooseneck trailer that had a 1,000-gallon fuel tank on it, and about 500 gallons of diesel inside.

After searching an area where the second suspect had been spotted, the man, identified as 34-year-old Elias Villanueva Ramirez from Prosser, tried to flee from Officers. After traveling about a half mile across a field, he arrived at a trailer and jumped into another car parked there. However, a Deputy was able to remove him before he could drive away.

During the follow-up search, Deputies found another stolen Ford pickup with a 500-gallon field trailer attached. The GCSO also says the car hauler's VIN number had been obscured, leading them to believe it was also stolen.

Both suspects are now in the Grant County Jail facing multiple charges, the investigation continues.