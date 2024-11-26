2 PNW Crime Spree Suspects Guilty on 17 Charges, Including Murder

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

After several years of being in jail, 2 violent crime spree suspects will be sentenced in February of 2025, for their roles in a shocking series of incidents from Idaho to WA.

The two suspects fatally shot two people, among other crimes

24-year-old Zachary Holt and 35-year-old Dezmonique D. Tenzsley were found guilty on all 17 charges they faced at their trial earlier this month. The jury decision came back Monday, November 25th.

Between September 3rd and October 21st. of 2022, they went on a six-week crime spree that stretched from Lapwai, Idaho to near Colville, WA.

During the spree, they committed four home invasion armed robberies, assaulted several people, stole cash, drugs, and guns, shot a dog in the face (it survived) and finally fatally shot two people they believed were drug dealers in an attempt to get narcotics.

The two were fleeing the scene of the fatal shooting near Keller, WA on Tribal Lands when they began to be chased by several Tribal Officers. After exchanging gunfire with the patrolmen, they fled the scene, but were captured the next day.

When Tribal Police, FBI, and other Officers apprehended them, they were being held at gunpoint by a private citizen who had learned about the search.

US District Court Officials in Spokane said both men were found guilty on all 17 counts including Murder on Federal Indian lands.

Officials did not say how much time they could be facing at their sentencing in February.