2 Pasco Traffic Stops Net Fentanyl Drug Suspects, Contraband

It appears growing numbers of drivers are motoring around with Fentanyl pills on their person.

2 Pasco traffic stops result in arrests

This week, Pasco Police apprehended several drug suspects during traffic stops.

In the first incident, a car was pulled over by Officer D'Aquia near 8th and Clark. PPD did not say why the car was stopped but one of the occupants, identified as Jovani Mendizaval-Morales, was found with bags containing hundreds of Fentanyl pills. PPD says he told the officer they were for personal use, but that was quickly proven wrong. Officer D'Aquia, by the way, has five previous years of experience dealing with narcotics enforcement with the DEA.

In the second incident, also a traffic stop, the driver (whose name was not released) was found with bags holding at least 50 Fentanyl pills.

Both were arrested on various narcotics possession charges and taken to the Franklin County Jail.