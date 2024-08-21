2 of 3 Drivers in Moses Lake Injury Crash Cited

One person sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash north of Moses Lake Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the trigger vehicle was following too closely

The GCSO Motor Traffic Unit reports that 43-year-old Jose Rivera of Moses Lake was northbound on Stratford Road when he slowed to make a left turn onto Union Road. His Ford Explorer was hit from behind by a Honda CRV driven by 60-year-old Martha McDonald, also of Moses Lake. The location is about two miles north of Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

The impact pushed Rivera's vehicle nearly the length of a football field further north on Stratford, while McDonald's vehicle was spun and was hit in the driver's door by a northbound Yamaha motorcycle ridden by 29-year-old Colby Ralton of Moses Lake. He was ejected from the bike and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, his current condition is not known. The other two drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.

The GCSO says McDonald will be cited for following too closely and causing a crash. Officers said Ralton will receive a number of citations including:

"...a criminal citation for first-degree driving while license suspended, a criminal citation for failing to have a required ignition interlock, an infraction for following too close and causing a collision, and an infraction for having no motorcycle endorsement."