2 New Arrests Made in 2022 Benton County Fatal Shooting

The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday, 2 more suspects have been located and arrested in connection with a fatal shooting from 2022.

The two suspects have been extradited from Spokane

The fatal shooting occurred on October 15th of 2022, when 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia was struck by a bullet, one of several fired at a car she was riding in on SR 397 east of Kennewick,, around 11:45 PM.

There had been some sort of dispute between the occupants of the two vehicles, then shots were fired from one at the other.

Initially, a 13-year-old teen, and Isiah Combs, and both are currently still in jail awaiting trial.

Now, two more suspects have been located and arrested in Spokane. According to information released by the BCSO:

"With the assistance of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Spokane Police Department, eighteen-year-old Marcell A. Cola, was arrested in Spokane, WA on September 7, 2024. On September 10, 2024, eighteen-year-old Darrious A. Thomason, was also arrested in Spokane, WA. Mr. Thomason and Cola were transported to the Benton County Jail where they will face charges for their alleged involvement on the case. This brings a total of four suspects arrested for murder, and five others arrested for related charges to the homicide investigation."