2 Murder-Shooting Suspects in Sunnyside Identified

The Sunnyside Police Department has released the identifies of the two suspects involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, January 7th.

The 2 suspects are in custody.

Around 3:20 PM Tuesday afternoon, Police responded to an area near the 1600 block of North Ave. about gunfire. When they arrived, the found a woman in vehicle had been shot, she died at the hospital of her injuries.

Then, Officers responded to more gunfire in the 400 block of Rouse Road, and learned an armed robbery attempt led to one of the suspects being detained and held by the victim, the other fled on foot.

Police were able to capture the second suspect, and the investigation showed they were part of the original homicide.

Get our free mobile app

The two suspects, and the charges they are facing, are:

*18-year-old Andre Carreon of Mabton, who is facing one count of 1st Degree Murder and 3 counts of Attempted Murder.

*18-year-old Angel Placencia-Gutierrez of Sunnyside, who is facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

No other information has yet been released, the investigation continues.