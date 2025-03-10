2 Moses Lake Produce Suspects Captured near Homeless Camp
Grant County Deputies over the weekend captured a pair of burglary suspects, who tried to hide in cattails near a lake.
The two broke into a large produce company
The GCSO reported the two suspects were spotted by a Deputy carrying property that had been stolen from the Desert Ridge Produce warehouse on Frontage Road, in an unincorporated area of Moses Lake.
The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Michael Hector of Moses Lake and 39-year-old Ellisha Green of Soap Lake, dropped the items and fled from the Officer. They had been taking the items to a homeless camp located alongside Hiawatha Lake, about 9 miles west of the city.
They tried to hide in some cattails near the lake, but were flushed out and gave up without incident when Officers brought in a Moses Lake POD K-9. Officers said the warehouse had recently been burglarized. Investigators didn't say what the two stole from the warehouse.