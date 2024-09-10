2 More Suspicious Scrapyard Fires Extinguished in Walla Walla

Walla Walla fire investigators believe the two fires they battled Tuesday morning are suspicious and they're the 4th and 5th such blazes in recent weeks.

Fire crews respond to two scrapyards

According to Walla Walla Fire Department Spokesman Brendan Koch, crews were called to 1042 N. 13th. Ave around 4:50 AM about what was reported as a fire in a residential backyard. When they arrived they found the fire was in a scrapyard at that location.

As crews were wrapping up that fire, another blaze was reported around 5:49 AM at 1103 N. 12th Ave. which is another scrapyard.

Both blazes were under control by 7:05 AM. Combined damages to the two yards is estimated at $12,500. Both properties are owned by the same person.

Koch says WWFD investigators believe these are suspicious, as were three other similar scrapyard fires they've responded to since August 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who may have information about these fires is urged to call (509)-527-4434. All leads can be confidential. No injuries resulted from any of the fires.