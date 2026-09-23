The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports two more suspects have been located, connected to triggering the deadly July 4 Chelan Hills Fire that killed an elderly man.

3 Suspects In Custody, Two More Sought

In the early morning hours of July 4, investigators later learned a group of five persons in the back of a pickup were lighting off illegal fireworks about a mile north of Orondo, WA which is 26 miles south of Chelan.

A 69-year-old man trying to flee the flames on July 4th went missing, his burned out vehicle was later found on a side road, he'd slid into a ditch and was overcome and died.

Two More Suspects Located in Western WA

US Marshals located Valentin V. Tabunscic, an 18 year old Tacoma, WA resident, and Julian A. Mikityuk, a 19 year old Pacific, WA resident, at their homes and they were both arrested on charges of 1st Degree Arson, Manslaughter, Malicious Michief and six counts of 3rd.. Degree Assault

The Assualt charges stem from a fire crew that had to jump from their truck to escape flames that were racing toward them.

READ More: Elderly Man Dies Fleeing Chelan Hills Fire

The Chelan Hills Fire burned several hundred buildings, including homes, and over 10,000 acres mainly because of windy conditions that pushed the flames and kept fire crews fleeing before they could finally push back.

Two More Suspects Names Have Not Been Released

Due to the ongoing investigation and pursuit by US Marshals, the names of the other suspects have not been released. A witness spotted them setting off the fireworks just after midnight July 4, and other evidence linked them to the point of origin and the fire.