The Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Grant County Sheriff are all searching for two unrelated missing persons.

One of them Was Last Seen in February

The woman pictured on the right in our image is 63-year-old Kimberly Hazen, of Yakima. She was last seen by family/friends in February of this year, but not since.

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The YCSO says her vehicle was found abandoned in Yakima, with no trace of her since. Officials did not say where the vehicle was located, but now the Washington State Patrol has added her to the list of Official missing persons. Anyone with any information is urged to call the YSCO at (509)574-2500.

The YCSO said she was added to the WSP missing persons report after a number of local and county search methods were utilized, but she was not found. In other words, several exhaustive searches did not turn up any leads or information.

The Missing Man is Also Subject of a Search, Although More Recent

38-year-old Anthony James Mann of Moses Lake was last seen in Moses Lake around 6:30 AM on Friday, May 15th. The GCSO says his vehicle was located Monday evening, May 18, parked near Trail Lake off of Pinto Ridge Road NE near Coulee City, Grant County.

Officials say he has a medical condition that could restrict him from seeking help on his own, the nature of his condition was not revealed. Tuesday, May 19th. Deputies and others were searching the area of Trail Lake.

Anyone who has any information on Mann's whereabouts or sees him, call 509-762-1160.

Searches for both persons continue.