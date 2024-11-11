2 Men Die in Finley Head-On ATV Crash Late Sunday Night

The Benton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a fatal crash from Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 9 PM

According to the BCSO, the two men, whose names have not yet been released, were riding on Dague Road, between Perkins and Bowles Roads in Finley, when apparently they collided head-on.

The men, ages 39 and 42, were found by another driver. Both were deceased at the scene. The BCSO says that stretch of road has no street lights, and the area is very dark.

It is not known if the two had headlights on the ATVs or what led up to the crash.

No other specifics were released. More information is expected to be released soon.