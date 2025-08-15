2 Homicides Strike Yakima County in Same Day, in Toppenish and Granger

Yakima County Investigators are joining Toppenish and Granger Police as 2 homicides happened Wednesday.

A fatal stabbing in Granger and a death in Toppenish

Late Wednesday around 11 PM, Granger Police responded to a location in the 200 block of East A Street for a welfare check. When they arrived they found a deceased man who had been stabbed multiple times.

At the request of Granger Police, the YCSO will investigate. So far, they have not been able to ID the victim so they can notify relatives.

That same day a few hours earlier, Toppenish Police also reported a homicide. Officers from all the units are comparing evidence to determine if the two killings might be related. Due to the early stages of the investigations, no other details have yet been released.

According to the YCSO:

"If you have any information about the homicide in Granger, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (Detective Beehler) at (509) 574-2567. If you have details related to the homicide in Toppenish, please contact the Toppenish Police Department and ask for Detective Pottle at (509) 865-1629."