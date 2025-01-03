2 Kennewick Armed Robbery-Kidnap Suspects Sought

2 suspects are being sought in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping attempt that occurred in Kennewick.

These two suspects wanted for early morning incident December 17th.

55-year-old Darren Birden of Pasco and 34-year-old Leah Graham of Kennewick have both been identified as suspects in this case. Police did not specify details about the incident. There was an armed robbery reported that day in the North 600 block of Arthur St. but several suspects were arrested for that incident, and it is not known if they are related.

Birden and Graham are accused of using a firearm in the crime, which adds more felony charges. They are facing Kidnapping and 1st. Degree Robbery charges, and due to the firearm element, they are considered armed and dangerous.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who sees them, call 911. You can report any information anonymously by calling (509)-628-0333.