2 Juveniles, Shot, Injured in Gang-Related Incident near Othello

Authorities were alerted to the shooting around 11:30 PM Saturday night, when Othello Community Hospital reported the shootings.

The 2 teens showed up in the ER with bullet wounds.

The hospital said a 17-year-old male juvenile came to the ER suffering from a bullet wound to their calf, and a short time later, a second male teen, 14, arrived with wounds to their left hand and firearm. Neither teen's injuries were life-threatening.

However, during the investigation, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the two either would not or could not, provide specific detailed information about the incident. They did say they were near the intersection of Taylor and Spur Roads,. just southwest of Othello.

They said a vehicle approached, the occupants flashed gang signs and shouted at them, then fired at least 10 shots at the two, then sped away from the area. The suspect vehicle has not yet been identified, and investigators did find shell casings and other evidence at the scene. The teens were released to a parent who came to the hospital.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to call the ACSO at (509)-659-1122. All leads can be confidential.