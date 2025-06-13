2 Grant County Carjacking Suspects Believed Headed to Spokane

Moses Lake area carjacking (GCSO)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and other agencies are searching  for two carjacking suspects. The vehicle is the same model as the one pictured.

  Two women were forced from their car Thursday around 2 PM

The GCSO says the two women were forced out of their gray 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on I-90  near Road U SE about ten miles southeast of Moses Lake.

The women were not badly hurt, but did sustain some minor injuries. Officials say the women and the suspects are acquainted but did not elaborate.

The two suspects  were last seen headed east on I-90 toward Spokane around 4:45PM.  The GCSO said until the suspects are captured, further updates, unless warranted, will be issued Friday onward.

The vehicle is a gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche (pictured) with WA Plates  D54618D.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-659-1122. All leads can be confidential.

