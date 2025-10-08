&#8216;Mystery&#8217; Surrounds 2 Found Dead in Rural Poulsbo, WA Home

‘Mystery’ Surrounds 2 Found Dead in Rural Poulsbo, WA Home

Kitsap County Media relase image

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has not released a lot of information about 2 people found dead in a rural home Tuesday morning.

   Deputies say no threat to the public and no suspects at this time

The KCSO said they are investigating the discovery, at a home in a rural unincorporated area of Poulsbo. The location is northeast of the Bangor Navy Base, and Northwest of Bainbridge Island.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities didn't say what led to the discovery, but both persons were said to be residents of the home.

Initially, Officers declined, for now, to release the location of the discovery, according to the KCSO:

"KCSO is not disclosing the street name or block number publicly due to a series of past burglaries and thefts targeting crime scenes that have been published on our social media."

More information is expected to be released following further investigation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA