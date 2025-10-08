‘Mystery’ Surrounds 2 Found Dead in Rural Poulsbo, WA Home

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has not released a lot of information about 2 people found dead in a rural home Tuesday morning.

Deputies say no threat to the public and no suspects at this time

The KCSO said they are investigating the discovery, at a home in a rural unincorporated area of Poulsbo. The location is northeast of the Bangor Navy Base, and Northwest of Bainbridge Island.

Authorities didn't say what led to the discovery, but both persons were said to be residents of the home.

Initially, Officers declined, for now, to release the location of the discovery, according to the KCSO:

"KCSO is not disclosing the street name or block number publicly due to a series of past burglaries and thefts targeting crime scenes that have been published on our social media."

More information is expected to be released following further investigation.