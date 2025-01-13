2 Duck Hunters Found Dead at Sprague Lake Saturday Night

Sprague Lake (WDFW image) Sprague Lake (WDFW image) loading...

The Adams County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of two duck hunters on Saturday.

The 2 did not return home from a trip to Sprague Lake

63-year-old Rock Dwayne Bass and 69-year-old Gary Thomas Meyers had headed to the lake that is north of Ritzville and next to Sprague, WA around 5 AM Saturday.

Family members said they planned to be home by 5 PM after duck hunting.Their last known position in the water was at 1:44 PM said the ACSO, but family members called emergency services when they did not return home.

The ACSO, Spokane Rescue, Lind and Sprague Fire Units all searched the large lake for a number of hours before the bodies of the two men were found around 11:45 PM.

The ACSO has not said what their cause of death was yet, the investigation continues.