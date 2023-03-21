2 Drive-By Shooters Arrested for Multiple Incidents near Othello

Neighborhood of first drive-by in Othello (Google street view) Neighborhood of first drive-by in Othello (Google street view) loading...

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and Othello Police have apprehended two suspects. This image is of the area of the first drive-by shooting in Othello.

Shooters caught in connection with two crimes

On February 15 of this year, around 8:50 PM, Adams County Deputies were called to a residence in the 2200 block of West Barbara Road in Othello about a drive-by shooting.

Evidence was collected at the scene as well as a description of the suspect vehicle, but occupants were not located. Then almost a month later, on March 12th, a very similar shooting incident occurred, almost the exact same type of crime. The location of the second drive-by was not released by Othello Police, but after working with the ACSO they were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

This led to an arrest, and authorities located 18-year-old, Jean Carlos Alvarez of Othello. Then on March 18th, a second suspect, 19-year-old Carlos Cerna Jr, of Othello, and he was arrested without incident.

Both were booked into the Adams County Jail in Ritzville on multiple charges stemming from the two incidents.

The investigation continues.

