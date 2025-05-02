2 Convicted Felons Busted in Spokane Stolen Gun Sale Scheme

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department says a pair of convicted felons are back in jail following a stolen gun scheme.

The suspects ransacked a Spokane-area home

Tuesday aftternoon, April 27th. the SCSO was notified about a major breaking at a home in Chattaroy, a rural suburb outside of Spokane. A home was broken into, ransacked, and a gun cabin-safe broken into and numerous firearms stolen.

A neighbor reported seeing a suspicious U-Haul in the area, and Officers were able to determine the suspect was 30-year-old Bradley J. Luiten. April 29th. the U-Haul was located in Liberty Lake, and Luiten and a female accomplice identified as 31-year-old Sierra J. Sumerlin was also arrested. (image of stolen firearms)

The next day, a warrant was served at a home in Medical Lake, and the firearms and a large number of other stolen items were recovered. At the scene, Officers also located and arrested as 29-year-old Dominick W. Huey.

Huey and Luiten are both multi-convicted felons, and Investigators said their plan was to sell the guns on the Black Market. The firearms were recovered and returned to their owner, along with other stolen items to the owners. Both men are facing multiple charges and Huey is facing an Escape from Community Custody Charge from the Department of Corrections.

