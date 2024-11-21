2 Chinese Nationals Arrested in Ellensburg Area FBI Fraud

2 Chinese nationals are in the Kittitas County Jail (Ellensburg) after being caught by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in a sting operation.

The two were caught after a set up

The KCSO says on November 15th, a Kittitas County area elderly couple received a call from a person claiming they were from the FBI, and the two were facing charges of cybercrime. They threatened to send FBI agents to their home unless they paid the person thousands of dollars.

Confused and frightened, the couple gathered up a stash of cash, which was given to a woman when she came to the home. However, the next day, they repeated the call for more money.

But this time the couple called the KCSO, and officers set up a sting. When two men arrived at the home to get the cash, they were pounced on and captured by Detectives.

The two men, identified as 35-year-old Wentao Qu and Lutao Tian, are both believed to be Chinese nationals, the woman who took the money the first day was also Asian, according to the investigation. The KCSO says Qu and Tian are in jail on the very high bond.

The investigation continues.