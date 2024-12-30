2 Bigfoot ‘Searchers’ Found Deceased from Exposure in WA Woods

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office reports two missing men, who had gone into the woods to search for Bigfoot, have died from exposure.

Deputies and multiple other search agencies combed the woods

Skamania is a rural WA county along the Columbia River, partially across from Hood River Oregon.

The SCSO is now reporting a massive search was launched for a 59 and 37-year-old male from Portland, who did not return home as planned. Officials say they received an emergency dispatch around 1:00 AM Christmas Day by way of family members in Portland.

The two men, whose names have not yet been released, had said they were going into the rural woods to search for Bigfoot, but were supposed to return later on 12-24. The reporting party said the two were endangered and they feared for their safety.

Thanks to a remote Flock camera system, searchers were able to eventually locate their vehicle near Willard, an unincorporated area about 20 miles Northwest of Hood River OR. This allowed them to narrow down the search area.

Over 60 searchers from the SCSO, and seven other agencies combed the nearby Gifford Pinchot National Forest, along with a Coast Guard helicopter.

On December 28th, after searching grueling, mountainous terrain, the two men were discovered, Officials say they likely died of hypothermia. Searchers said the men were not prepared or equipped for hiking or any activity in the winter woods.