2 Arrested in Kennewick Business Weapons Incident

2 Arrested in Kennewick Business Weapons Incident

Suspects arrested early Friday morning (Google street view)

Kennewick Police not only arrested a man for assault but a family member was also nabbed for interfering with the investigation.

   Early morning incident involves firearm

Around 1:17 AM Officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of West 4th. about a weapons complaint.

The victim who called 911 said there was a male with a firearm inside the business, and they were trying to force their way into the bathroom where the woman was hiding.

When Police arrived, they saw 25-year-old Alfredo Sandoval ducking out the back door of the location and trying to flee, but he was quickly captured. Then a woman who claimed to be a relative of Sandoval attempted to interfere with the investigation and arrest, and ended up kicking one of the Officers.

22-year-old 22-year-old Stephanie Valencia-Torres was arrested as well.  Sandoval is facing Robbery Domestic Violence 1st Degree Charges, while Torres is facing  Assault 3rd Degree x3, Obstructing a Public Servant, and Resisting Arrest counts.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

KPD said a number of gang-affiliated persons had been in the business, they were able to get the 2 suspects arrested, and attend to the victim.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Categories: Business, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA