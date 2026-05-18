Big Drug Bust in Tiny Goldendale, WA, More Arrests Expected.

Big Drug Bust in Tiny Goldendale, WA, More Arrests Expected.

KCSO drug bust---media release

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office has released information Monday, May 18th, about a Thursday drug bust that resulted in multiple arrests.

   A Lot of Fentanyl and Cash Seized, Along with Weapons

Sheriff Bob Songer released information about a drug bust that resulted from an investigation.

KCSO Detectives had been monitoring activity at a residence in Goldendale, and Thursday May 14th served warrants and raided the single-family home.

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Officers found  300 grams, about 3/4 of a pound of Fentanyl powder, $1,000 in cash, and several firearms.  Two people were taken into custody, Bryan Milberger and Carlye Niva, and are facing the following charges:

 "Delivery of a Controlled Substance Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl."

The KCSO says due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further details have been released, it's possible more arrests on the way.

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Filed Under: drugs
Categories: Crime

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