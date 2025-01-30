2 Arrested for Vandalizing Snohomish County 9-1-1 Radio Tower

One of the suspects had to be airlifted out of the area due to rugged terrain

2 Suspects captured for vandalism

Around 7:30 AM Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office received a report of 2 men appearing to be vandalizing a 911 radio and communications tower north of Granite Falls, about 12 miles NE of Lake Stevens and near Mt. Pilchuck.

Deputies located the two suspects, who were spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle. After a pursuit, one of the suspects was captured, a 44-year-old Stanwood man, but the other one eluded the Officers.

Desputies arrest 911 tower vandals (SCSO)

K-9 Knox was brought in and began to track the second suspect. After about 2 miles of tracking, and with help from a SCSO Sheriff's chopper, SnoHark 5, the second suspect was located. He was chased in a wooded area bordered by a cliff, and could not escape. However, due to the rugged terrain, no vehicles could enter and the chopper could not land.

ShoHawk 10 arrived at the scene, a helicopter equipped with lift capabilities. The second suspect was restrained, then hoisted into the chopper and taken to the landing area. Both suspects are in jail. Radio service at the tower was briefly interrupted, but there was no issue with any 911 calls or emergency traffic.

suspect lifted from scene (SCSO)

The SCSO says the investigation continues.