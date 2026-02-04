2 Arrested Following Benton County Online ‘Predatory’ Investigation

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports 2 men have been arrested following an investigation. The information was released Wednesday, February 4th.

BCSO Says Several Electonic Devices Were Seized

BCSO Officials said a warrant was executed January 14th of this year, and a search turned up evidence of what they called "victims,"

67-year-old Charles E. Long (left in image), and 66-year-old James G. Long (right in image) were arrested, Officers with the BCSO Major Crimes Unit said the devices contained hundreds of images and internset searches, referring to the persons in the images as victims.

BCSO did not directly say if they were sexual victims, or online pornography victims, and so far, no images of anyone known to be from the Tri-Cities was found on any of the devices.

The evidence suggests the possiblity of more victims, according to the BCSO. The Department said anyone in the community who may have had contact with the two suspects, or has information about any wrongdoing, to report it to Detective Marks at (509)-735-5555. All leads can be confidential.

The investigation continues.