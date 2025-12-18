A crime victim known as "Parker Doe" because she was unidentified for 37 years is finally known.

Woman had been found deceased near the Sunnyside Dam area

In August of 1987, a Toppenish woman named Rosa Elia Vargas Jiminez Everts was reported missing to Police, but the investigation turned cold. Then in February of 1988, an unidentified female victim was found near Parker Ridge Road and Sunnyside dam. She was 31 at the time of her disappearance.

While there was evidence linking her to the disappearance, authorities were never able to establish her ID. She became known as Parker Doe.

Then according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office:

“Parker Doe” has been identified! Our cold case investigator has been working with the Yakima County Coroner, the Toppenish Police Department, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & People Cold Case Unit of the Washington State Office of Attorney General, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bode Technology, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, Othram, and the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to determine the identity of “Parker Doe.”

Some backound on the case. She was first reported missing by a former roommate who had not seen her since the previous December (1986). She thought Everts had gone to CA, but then talking with her family she had not--and, she had not communicated with her family for some time.

Authorities were able to inform her family that after all those years, she has been conclusively ID'd thanks to DNA efforts by all those involved.