19-Year-Old Leads Grant County Deputies on Wild Chase

Area where driver was spotted (google street view)

Around 1 AM Friday morning, a 19-year-old man led Grant County Deputies on a wild chase before finally giving up, but not before damaging a lawn and other car.

The suspect was spotted driving erratically

A Deputy saw the man's Jeep weaving on the road near the Division St. and Yonezawa Boulevard Roundabout.

However, the man refused to pull over, and led Officers on a chase through a field, a homeowner's yard on Leanne Ave. before hitting another parked vehicle on Belair Drive.

That crash disabled his vehicle and he surrendered without incident. He was booked into jail and Deputies suspect alcohol or drugs were involved. The investigation continues.