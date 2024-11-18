18-Year-Old Charged in Online Threat ‘Business’–Hundreds of Counts

An 18-year-old is facing a long time in Federal prison over what officials say is a shocking online 'threat' business, one that was used to create threats for schools, businesses, and more. Some of of the threats were against WA State schools.

The teen, originally from CA, has been extradited to Florida

According to the Chronicle online (Centralia-Chehalis WA) Alan W. Filion of Lancaster, CA, has been extradited to Florida, where he will face at least four Federal charges of interstate threats to injure.

According to Federal officials, Filion began 'swatting' schools and businesses for the "thrill," but soon expanded his efforts to a business.

Swatting is the practice of phoning, emailing or otherwise notifying law enforcement about an alleged crisis. It can be anything from a shooting, to a hostage situation, robber.y and more. It's designed to get law enforcement to respond to a hoax.

Filion would use online computer programs that allowed him to call schools, law enforcement businesses, and other entities with his threats. According to The Chronicle:

"Filion was arrested earlier this year in California and was extradited to Florida. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, although first-time offenders rarely receive maximum sentences. Fillion's sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 11 in Orlando.

According to court records, Filion turned school threats into an online business. He targeted schools, federal agents, members of Congress and a former U.S. president between August 2022 and January."

He placed at least 375 of these hoaxes, including several against schools in WA state. Most notably, one that resulted in a lockdown of Central Valley HS in the Spokane Valley.

Filion decided to open an online 'business' where he would charge clients a fee to perpetrate a hoax. According to The Chronicle:

"Filion charged $40 for a gas leak threat that led to fire responses, $50 for a major police response to a house, and $75 for a bomb or mass shooting threat that led to a school shutdown."

He used social media to advertise his "swatting for a fee" services, until Federal officials finally caught up with him digitally.

He could wind up in prison for up to 20 years, and face a $1 million-dollar fine. However, officials say first-time offenders rarely get the maximum sentence.

Authorities did not say how much revenue Filion made from his 'business.'