170 Businesses Will Combine to Clean Up Downtown Portland

As one of the organizers of the effort said, they can either just complain, or do something about it.

Huge downtown cleanup effort coming Friday

Spearheaded by a group called We Believe in Portland, nearly 1,000 volunteers are expected to work much of the downtown Portland, OR area this Friday in a cleanup effort.

The group, which grew out of an effort of some downtown businesses, is aiming to sweep a "20-zone" area, picking up every bit of trash that can safely be bagged.

An estimated 170 businesses are involved, and organizers hope to expand the efforts down the road. They say possibly they could even include other areas that need additional efforts.

Much has been made about the lack of effort, or success, by the City in keeping downtown Portland vibrant and clean, so these businesses decided to take action.

Organizers on the group's website also invite all the workers, when they are done with the two-hour sweep, to patronize several downtown restaurants with their teams, to help out local eateries.