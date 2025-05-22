17-Year-Old Shot in the Leg in Moses Lake, Suspects Sought
Moses Lake Police continue to investigate a shooting from Tuesday.
17-year-old teen found with wound to leg
The MLPD says around 5:30 PM Tuesday they responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue about a shooting.
At the scene, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to their leg. The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment, the injury was not life-threatening.
A suspect vehicle was located near a residence on Airway Drive. The car was seized as evidence, and a search warrant was executed at the home.
Police say the shooting is gang-related, and they continue to develop more leads and suspects.
