17-Year-Old Shot in the Leg in Moses Lake, Suspects Sought

Moses Lake gang shooting incident area (Google Street view)
Moses Lake Police continue to investigate a shooting from Tuesday.

  17-year-old teen found with wound to leg

The MLPD says around 5:30 PM Tuesday they responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue about a shooting.

At the scene, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to their leg. The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment, the injury was not life-threatening.

A suspect vehicle was located near a residence on Airway Drive. The car was seized  as evidence, and a search warrant was executed at the home.

Police say the shooting  is gang-related, and they continue to develop more leads and suspects.

