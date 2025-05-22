17-Year-Old Shot in the Leg in Moses Lake, Suspects Sought

Moses Lake gang shooting incident area (Google Street view) Moses Lake gang shooting incident area (Google Street view) loading...

Moses Lake Police continue to investigate a shooting from Tuesday.

17-year-old teen found with wound to leg

The MLPD says around 5:30 PM Tuesday they responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue about a shooting.

At the scene, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to their leg. The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital for treatment, the injury was not life-threatening.

A suspect vehicle was located near a residence on Airway Drive. The car was seized as evidence, and a search warrant was executed at the home.

Police say the shooting is gang-related, and they continue to develop more leads and suspects.